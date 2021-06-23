Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.11

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and traded as low as $1.01. Midwest Energy Emissions shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 44,865 shares changing hands.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Midwest Energy Emissions in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MEEC)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

