Mina (MINA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $40.85 Million

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Mina has a total market cap of $284.24 million and $40.85 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $1.76 or 0.00005250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mina has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00047633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00108120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00170188 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,612.27 or 0.99990542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 161,044,629 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

