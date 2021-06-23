MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Down to $22.90

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.90, but opened at $22.33. MINISO Group shares last traded at $22.54, with a volume of 4,887 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.07.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $340.28 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the first quarter worth $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the first quarter worth $111,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 430.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MINISO Group Company Profile (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

