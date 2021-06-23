Minor International Public (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Minor International Public (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS MNRIF opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Minor International Public has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.00.
Minor International Public Company Profile
