Minor International Public (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Minor International Public (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS MNRIF opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Minor International Public has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.00.

Get Minor International Public alerts:

Minor International Public Company Profile

Minor International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hospitality, restaurant, and lifestyle company in Thailand, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Hotel & Spa, Mixed use, Restaurant, and Retail. As of February 25, 2020, the company had approximately 2,300 restaurant outlets in 26 countries under The Pizza Company, The Coffee Club, Riverside, Benihana, Thai Express, Bonchon, Swensen's, Sizzler, Dairy Queen, and Burger King brands.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Minor International Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minor International Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.