Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 262,330 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 186.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 403,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,330 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $9,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 8,391.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of OneSpan during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of OneSpan during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OSPN. Sidoti upgraded OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ OSPN opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. OneSpan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -72.86 and a beta of 0.59.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $50.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt acquired 263,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,603,438.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,638,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,228,677.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

