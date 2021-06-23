Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 138,400 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 138,400 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $10,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 34.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 37,330 shares during the last quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 7.5% during the first quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 72.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 355,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after acquiring an additional 148,998 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,205,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,966,000 after acquiring an additional 24,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 60,993.3% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SLB opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.10. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLB. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.19.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

