Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 25,930 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,930 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $166.25 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $194.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.68.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

