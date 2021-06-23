Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys Shares of 7,425 Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,425 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 152,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after buying an additional 99,488 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 79,121 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 53,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 35,311 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 252.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRNS shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $57.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.89. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -56.55 and a beta of 1.14. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $235,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $4,038,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,657 shares of company stock worth $5,034,207. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

