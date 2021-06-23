Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 23 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in RH were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RH in the first quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 122.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 62.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.31.

Shares of RH stock opened at $676.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. RH has a 52 week low of $242.21 and a 52 week high of $733.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $652.95.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that RH will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

