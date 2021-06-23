Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,371 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $184,351.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,001,335.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,086.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEL opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.40. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 19.17%. Equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

AEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

