Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,757 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,201,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,391,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $513,171,000 after buying an additional 711,972 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 86.5% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 331,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after buying an additional 153,703 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 812,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,389,000 after buying an additional 93,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,973,000 after buying an additional 92,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

WWW stock opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

WWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $56,384.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 12,363 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $481,662.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at $782,667.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,907 shares of company stock worth $1,425,529 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

