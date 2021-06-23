Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 6,702 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,702 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

HOMB stock opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HOMB shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

