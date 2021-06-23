Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 739 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,561 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,008,000 after acquiring an additional 54,320 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 62,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

IDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $99.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.91 and a 1-year high of $104.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.48.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $316.05 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

