MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.430–0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $180 million-183 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.06 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.380–1.250 EPS.

Shares of MDB stock traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $384.01. 657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $302.36. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $186.27 and a 1-year high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus raised MongoDB from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $406.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $374.25.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 9,422 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.30, for a total value of $2,669,252.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,488,341.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $114,732.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,790.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,927 shares of company stock valued at $114,860,927. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

