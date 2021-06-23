Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $324.00 Million

Brokerages predict that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will announce sales of $324.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $336.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $316.20 million. Monro posted sales of $247.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.34 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%. Monro’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MNRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.68. The stock had a trading volume of 18,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,760. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14. Monro has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $72.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 53.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 174.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 37.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

