Mooncoin Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.25 or 0.00386573 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007322 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00011367 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

