Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Stock Rating Lowered by Numis Securities

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) was downgraded by stock analysts at Numis Securities to an “add” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s current price.

MOON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Moonpig Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON MOON traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 442.80 ($5.79). 321,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,705. Moonpig Group has a 12 month low of GBX 355 ($4.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 499.95 ($6.53). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 448.14. The stock has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66.

