Morgan Stanley Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €34.20 Price Target

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €34.20 ($40.24) price objective from investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €31.21 ($36.72).

ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52 week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

