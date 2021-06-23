Morgan Stanley Boosts Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $41.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.32% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Nutanix from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shares of NTNX opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $39.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.75.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutanix will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $697,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Nutanix by 97.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 49.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter worth approximately $40,600,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nutanix by 34.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 17,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter worth approximately $762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

