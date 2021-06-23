MPM Asset Management LLC Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

MPM Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 909,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals comprises 3.7% of MPM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MPM Asset Management LLC owned 1.81% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $19,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,110,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,168,000 after purchasing an additional 493,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,145,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,905,000 after purchasing an additional 414,254 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $4,743,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $4,740,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,627.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 152,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 143,603 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.27. 2,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,305. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.45. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $43.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($1.46). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David P. Meeker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $201,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,626.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RYTM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

