MSD Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSDA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.84

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 1500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

MSD Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSDA)

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

