Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 196.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,917 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSLC. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 19,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,303.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $85.14 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $85.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.32.

