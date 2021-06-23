Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 10,660 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 46.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 3,168.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 36,940 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 275.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,055,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter worth about $368,000.

Shares of TAN opened at $82.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.57. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

