Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 6,482 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,482 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Planning Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

BSV opened at $82.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.30. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

