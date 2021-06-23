Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,240 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,554 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Synaptics worth $16,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Synaptics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,184,000 after buying an additional 19,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Synaptics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SYNA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,205. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $55.59 and a one year high of $148.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SYNA. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.23.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

