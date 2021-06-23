Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 13,759 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 548,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,759 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $30,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.33. 362,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,120,408. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.75. The stock has a market cap of $272.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

