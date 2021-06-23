Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Mueller Industries worth $17,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 1,568.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 628.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 123.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,455,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $710,556.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 66,149 shares of company stock worth $3,010,556. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,979. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.74. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $818.15 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

