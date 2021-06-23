Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $19.10 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,676 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.20 on Wednesday, reaching $221.19. 22,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,795,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $162.13 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.23.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.53.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

