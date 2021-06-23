Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,505 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.5% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $48,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,348,195,000 after purchasing an additional 26,846 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $957,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $396.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,088. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $285.57 and a twelve month high of $425.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.58. The company has a market cap of $374.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,801 shares of company stock worth $6,638,668 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.14.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.