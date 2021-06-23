Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 627 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $77,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock worth $168,672,579. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $4.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,544.55. 13,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,727. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,347.01 and a 12 month high of $2,545.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,389.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

