Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 8,955 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,955 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Lithia Motors worth $23,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,215,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,426,000 after buying an additional 178,370 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 708,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,384,000 after buying an additional 156,248 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,145,000 after buying an additional 27,694 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lithia Motors by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,280,000 after purchasing an additional 41,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,247,000 after purchasing an additional 37,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.92.

Shares of LAD traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $323.20. 2,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.83. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.51 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $359.56.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 7.70%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

