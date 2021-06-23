Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.57

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and traded as high as $1.71. Nanophase Technologies shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 12,398 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.78 million, a P/E ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.57.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 58.71%.

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in North America and internationally. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics under the SolÃ©sence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

