Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) & Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) and Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Nasdaq alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nasdaq and Cboe Global Markets, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nasdaq 0 5 10 0 2.67 Cboe Global Markets 3 5 9 0 2.35

Nasdaq currently has a consensus target price of $161.37, indicating a potential downside of 9.70%. Cboe Global Markets has a consensus target price of $105.81, indicating a potential downside of 11.82%. Given Nasdaq’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nasdaq is more favorable than Cboe Global Markets.

Volatility & Risk

Nasdaq has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cboe Global Markets has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nasdaq and Cboe Global Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nasdaq 17.33% 18.04% 6.72% Cboe Global Markets 12.72% 16.72% 8.98%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nasdaq and Cboe Global Markets’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nasdaq $5.63 billion 5.21 $933.00 million $6.18 28.92 Cboe Global Markets $3.43 billion 3.74 $468.20 million $5.27 22.77

Nasdaq has higher revenue and earnings than Cboe Global Markets. Cboe Global Markets is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nasdaq, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Nasdaq pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cboe Global Markets pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Nasdaq pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cboe Global Markets pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Nasdaq has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Cboe Global Markets is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.8% of Nasdaq shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Cboe Global Markets shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Nasdaq shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Cboe Global Markets shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nasdaq beats Cboe Global Markets on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc. operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses. This segment operates various exchanges and other marketplace facilities across various asset classes, which include derivatives, commodities, cash equity, debt, structured products, and exchange traded products; and provides broker, clearing, settlement, and central depository services. The Corporate Platforms segment includes listing; investor relation; and environmental, social, and governance services businesses that deliver critical capital market and governance solutions to public and private companies. As of December 31, 2020, it had 3,392 companies listed securities on The Nasdaq Stock Market, including 1,476 listings on The Nasdaq Global Select Market; 907 on The Nasdaq Global Market; and 1,009 on The Nasdaq Capital Market. The Investment Intelligence segment provides market data, index, and analytics to institutional and retail investors. The Market Technology segment offers technology solutions for trading, clearing, market surveillance, settlement, depository, and information dissemination to markets. It also provides Nasdaq Trade Surveillance solution, a managed service designed for brokers and other market participants; Nasdaq Risk, a suite of products that offer a real-time and multi-tiered risk solutions; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, an anti-money laundering tool; and anti-financial crime management solutions. The company was formerly known as The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. and changed its name to Nasdaq, Inc. in September 2015. Nasdaq, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S. and Canadian equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services. The Futures segment trades in futures. The European Equities segment offers pan-European listed equities transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts, as well as ETP listings and clearing services. The Global FX segment provides institutional foreign exchange (FX) trading and non-deliverable forward FX transactions services. The company has strategic relationships with S&P Dow Jones Indices, LLC; FTSE International Limited; Frank Russell Company; MSCI Inc.; and DJI Opco, LLC. The company was formerly known as CBOE Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cboe Global Markets, Inc. in October 2017. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.