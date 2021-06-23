National Bank of Canada Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, August 1st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.

TSE:NA opened at C$93.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$91.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.53 billion and a PE ratio of 12.59. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$59.34 and a 12-month high of C$98.03.

NA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$98.00 price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, May 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$94.50 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$98.80.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

