National Bank of Canada Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, August 1st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.

TSE:NA opened at C$93.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$91.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.53 billion and a PE ratio of 12.59. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$59.34 and a 12-month high of C$98.03.

NA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$98.00 price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, May 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$94.50 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$98.80.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

