Natmin Pure Escrow (NAT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.00

Natmin Pure Escrow (CURRENCY:NAT) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Natmin Pure Escrow has a market cap of $61,436.53 and approximately $10.00 worth of Natmin Pure Escrow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Natmin Pure Escrow has traded up 57% against the US dollar. One Natmin Pure Escrow coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Natmin Pure Escrow alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.37 or 0.00212864 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000218 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001562 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.68 or 0.00618886 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Natmin Pure Escrow Coin Profile

Natmin Pure Escrow (CRYPTO:NAT) is a coin. Natmin Pure Escrow’s total supply is 340,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,588,985 coins. The Reddit community for Natmin Pure Escrow is /r/natminpureescrow and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Natmin Pure Escrow’s official Twitter account is @NatminPE and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Natmin Pure Escrow is medium.com/natmin-pure-escrow . The official website for Natmin Pure Escrow is www.natmin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Natmin Pure Escrow is a decentralized application that provides pure Escrow Services built on Blockchain Technology. It aimx to revolutionize the Escrow industry by utilizing Blockchain Technology to facilitate Escrow transactions for a fraction of the price of conventional Escrow services. “

Natmin Pure Escrow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Natmin Pure Escrow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Natmin Pure Escrow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Natmin Pure Escrow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Natmin Pure Escrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Natmin Pure Escrow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.