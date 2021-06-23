nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.060–0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $63 million-64 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.36 million.nCino also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.230–0.210 EPS.

NCNO traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,635. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. nCino has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and a PE ratio of -116.25.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that nCino will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NCNO. Barclays lowered their target price on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut nCino from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. G.Research raised nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Gabelli raised nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.22.

In other nCino news, Director William J. Ruh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $315,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 128,675 shares in the company, valued at $9,200,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 463,696 shares of company stock valued at $31,236,865. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

