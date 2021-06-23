NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages predict that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. NCR reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 129.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $3.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $4.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NCR.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NCR shares. Benchmark upped their target price on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. NCR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $403,589.60. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NCR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.99 and a beta of 1.81. NCR has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCR (NCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.