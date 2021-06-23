Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Shares Bought by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,564,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Nephros comprises about 3.5% of Wexford Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wexford Capital LP owned 0.36% of Nephros worth $23,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nephros by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nephros by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nephros by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 622,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 47,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nephros during the 4th quarter valued at $4,719,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEPH traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.37. Nephros, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Nephros had a negative net margin of 47.27% and a negative return on equity of 30.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nephros, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEPH. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Nephros in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nephros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Nephros Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

