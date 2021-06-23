NEST Protocol (NEST) Price Hits $0.0103 on Major Exchanges

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $20.59 million and $6.06 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

