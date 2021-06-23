NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.450-4.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.09 billion-6.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.96 billion.NetApp also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.890-0.970 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.37.

Get NetApp alerts:

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $80.91. 22,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,023. NetApp has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.18%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.