Netbox Coin (NBX) 1-Day Volume Hits $150,563.00

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $150,563.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netbox Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0420 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Netbox Coin has traded down 19% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.89 or 0.00567270 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000958 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000501 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000086 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (CRYPTO:NBX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 78,263,043 coins and its circulating supply is 77,702,182 coins. The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal . The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

