Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,530,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 102,244 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $249,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $182,871,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 770.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,076 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 76,365.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,697,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692,265 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,716,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,850,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

WMB has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

