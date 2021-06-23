Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $203.27 Million Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 782,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,217 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $203,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Watsco by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $280.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.90. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.79 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.60.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.