Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 106,674 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,674 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $227,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $553.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $460.26 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $431.19 and a one year high of $606.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $468.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.23 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total transaction of $3,140,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total value of $46,002.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,704.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539 in the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.