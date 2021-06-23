Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 63,080 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,163,369 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 63,080 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $286,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 356.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 327,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,296,000 after acquiring an additional 255,528 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 541.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 106,206 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 89,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.51.

NYSE:NKE opened at $132.98 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $93.57 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.00. The company has a market capitalization of $210.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

