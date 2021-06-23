Neumann Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Neumann Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GS. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.91.

Shares of GS traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $360.21. The company had a trading volume of 52,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,554. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $393.26. The company has a market capitalization of $122.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

