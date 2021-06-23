New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 1,171.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,674 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EDU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,795,000 after purchasing an additional 76,306,607 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 874.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 27,260,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,787,000 after purchasing an additional 24,461,921 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 826.2% during the 1st quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 19,076,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017,033 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2,045.6% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 17,813,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,392,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983,435 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 866.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413,210 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

EDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. CLSA started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.99.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

