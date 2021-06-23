New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 8,178 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,178 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 28,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 95,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 715.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 56,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,075,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $63.03 on Wednesday. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $70.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,520. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.