New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 24,600 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 81.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in KE were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of KE by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,167,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KE by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,138,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,752,000 after purchasing an additional 602,372 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KE by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 6,387,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,931 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of KE by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,364,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,065 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of KE by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,081,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

BEKE stock opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.20. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.32.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. China Renaissance Securities raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. 86 Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.96.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

