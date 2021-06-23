New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Vicor worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VICR. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1,364.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 651,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,418,000 after purchasing an additional 607,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $17,595,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,051,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $281,451,000 after buying an additional 124,668 shares during the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $5,402,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 47.9% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 164,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,976,000 after buying an additional 53,250 shares during the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vicor news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total value of $82,057.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,275.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,885 shares of company stock valued at $349,907 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

VICR stock opened at $95.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 122.82 and a beta of 0.67. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $68.19 and a one year high of $104.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.99.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VICR. Northland Securities raised their price target on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

